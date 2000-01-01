  1. Experiences
Celebrate the Holiday SEAson! 

Daily, December 1-31, 2019

The magic of the holidays meets the magic of the underwater world at Birch Aquarium during Seas ‘n’ Greetings, a month-long holiday celebration featuring SEAsonal activities for the whole family.

Birch Aquarium is transformed into a holiday wonderland. Deck the Hall (of Fishes) and get into the holiday spirit every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and check the schedule for special appearances by Scuba Santa as well a scavenger hunt and fun photo opportunities.

All Seas 'n' Greetings activities are included with admission. 

Please note: There will be no holiday dive shows Dec. 25 or Jan. 1 (closed) and only elves will appear in the dive shows from Dec. 26 to 30 — Scuba Santa needs some rest!

 

